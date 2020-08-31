2009 Buick Allure

+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
+ taxes & licensing
WELL SERVICED,VERY CLEAN AND CERTIFIED! This Allure features A/C, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE! Beautiful Gold exterior and Beige interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and a free Carfax report.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8