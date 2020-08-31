Menu
2009 Buick Allure

100,057 KM

$6,965

+ tax & licensing
CX CERTIFIED!

CX CERTIFIED!

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

100,057KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5781099
  • Stock #: TW262A
  • VIN: 2G4WF582X91241489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,057 KM

Vehicle Description

WELL SERVICED,VERY CLEAN AND CERTIFIED! This Allure features A/C, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE! Beautiful Gold exterior and Beige interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and a free Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Front Wheel Drive
4 Speed Automatic

