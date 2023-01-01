Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Dodge Charger

120,945 KM

Details Description Features

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

Contact Seller
2009 Dodge Charger

2009 Dodge Charger

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Dodge Charger

SE

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

  1. 1696187372
  2. 1696187372
  3. 1696187372
  4. 1696187372
  5. 1696187371
  6. 1696187371
  7. 1696187372
  8. 1696187371
  9. 1696187371
  10. 1696187371
  11. 1696187811
  12. 1696187371
  13. 1696187811
  14. 1696187371
  15. 1696187371
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
120,945KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10494957
  • VIN: 2B3KA43V59H604187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,945 KM

Vehicle Description

JC&DC MOTORS has a wide selection of vehicles at wholesale prices.

We pay top $$$$ for your used vehicle!

All vehicles include a CARFAX history report. Price excludes taxes and licensing.

Visit us today! 421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON Call us @ 289-252-1583

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

2009 Dodge Charger SE
 120,945 KM
$8,499 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Sonata GL
 199,074 KM
$8,299 + tax & lic
2007 Honda Accord
200,160 KM
$4,499 + tax & lic

Email True North Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory