$8,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
True North Auto Brokers
(289) 252-1583
2009 Dodge Charger
2009 Dodge Charger
SE
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
120,945KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10494957
- VIN: 2B3KA43V59H604187
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,945 KM
Vehicle Description
JC&DC MOTORS has a wide selection of vehicles at wholesale prices.
We pay top $$$$ for your used vehicle!
All vehicles include a CARFAX history report. Price excludes taxes and licensing.
Visit us today! 421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON Call us @ 289-252-1583
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Seating
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5