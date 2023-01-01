Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #64748b; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 12px;>JC&DC MOTORS has a wide selection of vehicles at wholesale prices. </span></p><p><span style=color: #64748b; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 12px;>We pay top $$$$ for your used vehicle! All vehicles include a CARFAX history report.</span></p><p><span style=color: #64748b; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 12px;> Price excludes taxes and licensing. Visit us today! 421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON Call us @ 289-252-1583</span></p>

2009 Dodge Charger

120,945 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Dodge Charger

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Dodge Charger

SE

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

  1. 1703113326
  2. 1703113326
  3. 1703113326
  4. 1703113326
  5. 1703113326
  6. 1703113326
  7. 1703113326
  8. 1703113326
  9. 1703113326
  10. 1703113326
  11. 1703113326
  12. 1703113326
  13. 1703113326
  14. 1703113326
  15. 1703113326
  16. 1703113326
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
120,945KM
Used
VIN 2B3KA43V59H604187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,945 KM

Vehicle Description

JC&DC MOTORS has a wide selection of vehicles at wholesale prices.

We pay top $$$$ for your used vehicle! All vehicles include a CARFAX history report.

Price excludes taxes and licensing. Visit us today! 421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON Call us @ 289-252-1583

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

Used 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS for sale in Cobourg, ON
2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS 211,867 KM $7,199 + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 1500 4WD QUAD CAB 140.5
2014 RAM 1500 4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" ST 197,527 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Fiat 500L 5dr HB Lounge for sale in Cobourg, ON
2014 Fiat 500L 5dr HB Lounge 187,095 KM $9,499 + tax & lic

Email True North Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

Contact Seller
2009 Dodge Charger