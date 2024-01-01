Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>LOW MILEAGE & SUPER CLEAN / AIR CONDITIONING / KEYLESS ENTRY</strong></span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing.</span></p>

2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring

148,979 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring

4dr Wgn Auto L

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring

4dr Wgn Auto L

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

  1. 1722187999
  2. 1722187999
  3. 1722187999
  4. 1722187999
  5. 1722187999
  6. 1722187999
  7. 1722187999
  8. 1722187999
  9. 1722187999
  10. 1722187999
  11. 1722187999
  12. 1722187999
  13. 1722187999
  14. 1722187825
  15. 1722187999
  16. 1722187999
  17. 1722187999
  18. 1722187999
  19. 1722187999
  20. 1722187999
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
148,979KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHDB85E99U025267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,979 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE & SUPER CLEAN / AIR CONDITIONING / KEYLESS ENTRY

 

Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

Used 2015 Ford Taurus 4dr Sdn SEL AWD for sale in Cobourg, ON
2015 Ford Taurus 4dr Sdn SEL AWD 178,903 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 2DR SAHARA for sale in Cobourg, ON
2007 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 2DR SAHARA 299,033 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford F-150 for sale in Cobourg, ON
2014 Ford F-150 194,818 KM SOLD

Email True North Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

Contact Seller
2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring