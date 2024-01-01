$6,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring
4dr Wgn Auto L
2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring
4dr Wgn Auto L
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
148,979KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHDB85E99U025267
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 148,979 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
LOW MILEAGE & SUPER CLEAN / AIR CONDITIONING / KEYLESS ENTRY
Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
2015 Ford Taurus 4dr Sdn SEL AWD 178,903 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
2007 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 2DR SAHARA 299,033 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 194,818 KM SOLD
Email True North Auto Brokers
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
True North Auto Brokers
(289) 252-1583
2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring