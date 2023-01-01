$6,499+ tax & licensing
$6,499
+ taxes & licensing
True North Auto Brokers
(289) 252-1583
2009 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
2009 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,499
+ taxes & licensing
161,975KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10404852
- VIN: WDDFH34X49J443003
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 161,975 KM
Vehicle Description
Stewart Auto Hub has a wide selection of vehicles at wholesale prices.
We pay top $$$$ for your used vehicle!
All vehicles include a CARFAX history report. Price excludes taxes and licensing.
Visit us today! 421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON Call us @ 289-252-1583
Sunroof is inoperable
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5