2009 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

161,975 KM

$6,499

+ tax & licensing
True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

161,975KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10404852
  • VIN: WDDFH34X49J443003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,975 KM

Vehicle Description

Stewart Auto Hub has a wide selection of vehicles at wholesale prices.
We pay top $$$$ for your used vehicle!
All vehicles include a CARFAX history report. Price excludes taxes and licensing.
Visit us today! 421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON Call us @ 289-252-1583

 

Sunroof is inoperable

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

2008 GMC Canyon
180,316 KM
$8,299 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Focus
184,973 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2014 Fiat 500
149,279 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic

Email True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-XXXX

(289) 252-1583

