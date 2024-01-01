$5,499+ tax & licensing
2009 Saturn Astra
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,499
+ taxes & licensing
148,450KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN W08AT271095032753
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 148,450 KM
Vehicle Description
Confirm all features and options that are not safety related with salesperson. All prices exclude taxes and licensing
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Additional Features
Telematics
Manual Steering
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
2010 Subaru Forester X Limited 233,143 KM $8,988 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-3 GS 240,683 KM $9,688 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 4DR SDN AUTO 296,378 KM $4,988 + tax & lic
