<p><span style=color: #64748b; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 12px;>Confirm all features and options that are not safety related with salesperson. All prices exclude taxes and licensing</span></p>

2009 Saturn Astra

148,450 KM

Details

$5,499

+ tax & licensing
2009 Saturn Astra

2009 Saturn Astra

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

148,450KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN W08AT271095032753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 148,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Confirm all features and options that are not safety related with salesperson. All prices exclude taxes and licensing

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Manual Steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-XXXX

(289) 252-1583

$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2009 Saturn Astra