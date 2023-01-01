Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Toyota Venza

278,063 KM

Details Description Features

$5,799

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,799

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

Contact Seller
2009 Toyota Venza

2009 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN AWD

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

  1. 1693698783
  2. 1693698802
  3. 1693698803
  4. 1693698803
  5. 1693698804
  6. 1693698803
  7. 1693698804
  8. 1693698803
  9. 1693698803
  10. 1693698803
  11. 1693698803
  12. 1693698803
  13. 1693698803
  14. 1693698803
  15. 1693698803
  16. 1693698803
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,799

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
278,063KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10378407
  • VIN: 4T3BE11AX9U006050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 278,063 KM

Vehicle Description

You certify you save SPECIAL!  

$$$YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE$$$ JC&DC MOTORS has a wide selection of vehicles at wholesale prices. Our "as is" selection saves you more! All vehicles include a CARFAX history report. Price excludes taxes Visit us today! 421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON 

Since the vehicle is being sold without a safety certificate OMVIC obligates us to make the following statements This vehicle is being sold As is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being road worth condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 212,821 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 4d...
 206,121 KM
$6,788 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Focus SE
 166,504 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic

Email True North Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory