$10,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2010 Dodge Ram 1500
4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Laramie
2010 Dodge Ram 1500
4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Laramie
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
242,552KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1D7RV1CT7AS148517
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gold
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 242,552 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2010 Dodge RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Laramie – Available at True North Auto Brokers
- V8 Engine & 4WD: Power and performance for any terrain
- Spacious Crew Cab: Room for up to 5 passengers
- Heated & Cooled Seats: Comfort in all seasons
- Uconnect System: navigation and back camera
- Premium Leather Interior: Luxury features throughout
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 150,980 KM $7,299 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 229,790 KM $6,299 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline 202,246 KM $7,499 + tax & lic
Email True North Auto Brokers
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
True North Auto Brokers
(289) 252-1583
2010 Dodge Ram 1500