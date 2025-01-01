Menu
<p><strong>2010 Dodge RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5 Laramie – Available at True North Auto Brokers</strong></p><ul><li><strong>V8 Engine & 4WD</strong>: Power and performance for any terrain</li><li><strong>Spacious Crew Cab</strong>: Room for up to 5 passengers</li><li><strong>Heated & Cooled Seats</strong>: Comfort in all seasons</li><li><strong>Uconnect System</strong>: navigation and back camera</li><li><strong>Premium Leather Interior</strong>: Luxury features throughout</li></ul>

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

242,552 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Ram 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Laramie

12161608

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Laramie

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
242,552KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1D7RV1CT7AS148517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 242,552 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Dodge RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Laramie – Available at True North Auto Brokers

  • V8 Engine & 4WD: Power and performance for any terrain
  • Spacious Crew Cab: Room for up to 5 passengers
  • Heated & Cooled Seats: Comfort in all seasons
  • Uconnect System: navigation and back camera
  • Premium Leather Interior: Luxury features throughout

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2010 Dodge Ram 1500