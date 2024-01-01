Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #64748b; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 12px;>Financing available on approved credit. Confirm all features and options that are not safety related with salesperson. All prices exclude taxes and licensing fees</span></p>

2010 Dodge Ram 2500

214,486 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Dodge Ram 2500

4WD Crew Cab 149" TRX

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Ram 2500

4WD Crew Cab 149" TRX

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

  1. 1710043909
  2. 1710043909
  3. 1710043909
  4. 1710043909
  5. 1710043909
  6. 1710043909
  7. 1710043909
  8. 1710043909
  9. 1710043909
  10. 1710043909
  11. 1710043909
  12. 1710043909
  13. 1710043909
  14. 1710043909
  15. 1710043909
  16. 1710043909
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
214,486KM
Used
VIN 3D7TT2CT4AG163159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 214,486 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing available on approved credit. Confirm all features and options that are not safety related with salesperson. All prices exclude taxes and licensing fees

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

Used 2011 Lincoln MKX for sale in Cobourg, ON
2011 Lincoln MKX 210,336 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LS w/1LS for sale in Cobourg, ON
2016 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LS w/1LS 174,654 KM $7,499 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee 4wd north for sale in Cobourg, ON
2015 Jeep Cherokee 4wd north 109,071 KM $15,399 + tax & lic

Email True North Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Ram 2500