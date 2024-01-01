$9,499+ tax & licensing
2010 GMC Sierra 1500
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,499
+ taxes & licensing
258,462KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3GTRKUEA2AG126545
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 258,462 KM
Vehicle Description
At Mallory Auto our priority is to bring our customers high quality affordable vehicles.
Ask us about extended warranty and financing options!
421 King Street East
Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
