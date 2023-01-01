$9,499+ tax & licensing
2010 Jeep Liberty
4WD 4DR SPORT
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
155,787KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10350486
- VIN: 1J4PN2GK5AW154277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,787 KM
Vehicle Description
Finance from $241.94 Monthly. 2,000.00 Down Payment. $9,499.00 x 36 months @ 9.99% APR ( estimated financing rate, cost of borrowing $1,21071). Plus HST and Licensing. All Rates O.A.C
Mallory Auto
Visit us today! 421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON Call us @ 289-252-1583
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
