$13,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2010 Jeep Wrangler
4WD 4dr Sahara
2010 Jeep Wrangler
4WD 4dr Sahara
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
208,367KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1j4ba5h15al108172
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 208,367 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
HARD & SOFT TOP INCLUDED / 4X4 / AIR CONDITIONING / KEYLESS ENTRY / STRONG SERVICE RECORDS
Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Auto GX 199,498 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Rio 201,839 KM $6,699 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Avenger 4dr Sdn R/T 97,767 KM $8,499 + tax & lic
Email True North Auto Brokers
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
True North Auto Brokers
(289) 252-1583
2010 Jeep Wrangler