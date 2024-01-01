Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>HARD & SOFT TOP INCLUDED / 4X4 / AIR CONDITIONING / KEYLESS ENTRY / STRONG SERVICE RECORDS</strong></span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing.</span></p>

2010 Jeep Wrangler

208,367 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 4dr Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 4dr Sahara

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

  1. 1720128934
  2. 1720128934
  3. 1720128933
  4. 1720128934
  5. 1720128934
  6. 1720128934
  7. 1720128934
  8. 1720128934
  9. 1720128933
  10. 1720128933
  11. 1720128934
  12. 1720128934
  13. 1720128934
  14. 1720128934
  15. 1720128933
  16. 1720128934
  17. 1720128934
  18. 1720128934
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
208,367KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1j4ba5h15al108172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 208,367 KM

Vehicle Description

HARD & SOFT TOP INCLUDED / 4X4 / AIR CONDITIONING / KEYLESS ENTRY / STRONG SERVICE RECORDS

 

Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Auto GX for sale in Cobourg, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Auto GX 199,498 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Kia Rio for sale in Cobourg, ON
2012 Kia Rio 201,839 KM $6,699 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Avenger 4dr Sdn R/T for sale in Cobourg, ON
2010 Dodge Avenger 4dr Sdn R/T 97,767 KM $8,499 + tax & lic

Email True North Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

Contact Seller
2010 Jeep Wrangler