$4,999+ tax & licensing
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
True North Auto Brokers
(289) 252-1583
2010 Kia Soul
Location
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
252,826KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10500183
- VIN: KNDJT2A26A7114259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 252,826 KM
Vehicle Description
Finance from $81.20 Bi-Weekly. 2,000.00 Down Payment. $4,999 x 24 months @ 15% APR ( estimated financing rate, cost of borrowing $585.03). Plus HST and Licensing. All Rates O.A.C
Stewart Auto Hub Inc.
Visit us today! 421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON Call us @ 289-252-1583
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
