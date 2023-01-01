Menu
2010 Kia Soul

252,826 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2010 Kia Soul

2010 Kia Soul

2010 Kia Soul

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

252,826KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10500183
  • VIN: KNDJT2A26A7114259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 252,826 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance from $81.20 Bi-Weekly. 2,000.00 Down Payment. $4,999 x 24 months @ 15% APR ( estimated financing rate, cost of borrowing $585.03). Plus HST and Licensing. All Rates O.A.C
Stewart Auto Hub Inc.
Visit us today! 421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON Call us @ 289-252-1583 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

