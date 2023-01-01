2010 Kia Soul

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 5 2 , 8 2 6 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10500183

10500183 VIN: KNDJT2A26A7114259

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 252,826 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.