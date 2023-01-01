Menu
<p>Financing Available! Certified low kilometers Mazda 6 GT! Leather seats, Heated seats, Sunroof, Premium Sound System, NO ACCIDENTS!!</p><p>Click <a title="HERE" href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=7fWNd4H5FT+sofdasP0P2SO/mR8esoef>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=7fWNd4H5FT+sofdasP0P2SO/mR8esoef</a> to see the Carfax</p>

2010 Mazda MAZDA6

205,269 KM

$7,889

+ tax & licensing
4dr Sdn I4 Auto GT

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Whtie
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Financing Available! Certified low kilometers Mazda 6 GT! Leather seats, Heated seats, Sunroof, Premium Sound System, NO ACCIDENTS!!

Click https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=7fWNd4H5FT+sofdasP0P2SO/mR8esoef to see the Carfax

Vehicle Features

Packages

GT

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

