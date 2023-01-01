$7,889+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2010 Mazda MAZDA6
4dr Sdn I4 Auto GT
2010 Mazda MAZDA6
4dr Sdn I4 Auto GT
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,889
+ taxes & licensing
205,269KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1YVHZ8CH3A5M58378
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Whtie
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 205,269 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Financing Available! Certified low kilometers Mazda 6 GT! Leather seats, Heated seats, Sunroof, Premium Sound System, NO ACCIDENTS!!
Click https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=7fWNd4H5FT+sofdasP0P2SO/mR8esoef to see the Carfax
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
GT
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 30th Anniversary 187,777 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic 4dr Cvt Lx 241,606 KM $10,499 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn SE FWD 154,821 KM $9,749 + tax & lic
Email True North Auto Brokers
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$7,889
+ taxes & licensing
True North Auto Brokers
(289) 252-1583
2010 Mazda MAZDA6