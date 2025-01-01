Menu
2010 Subaru Forester

237,708 KM

$5,499

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Subaru Forester

X

12640962

2010 Subaru Forester

X

JSC Auto Sales

421 King St E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M3

647-470-9092

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
237,708KM
Good Condition
VIN JF2SH6CCXAH700137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 237,708 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

JSC Auto Sales

JSC Auto Sales

421 King St E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M3

647-470-9092

2010 Subaru Forester