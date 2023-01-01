$7,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Subaru Outback
4dr Wgn H4 Auto 2.5i Premium
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
208,783KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 4s4brhbc3a3362632
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 208,783 KM
Vehicle Description
JC&DC MOTORS has a wide selection of vehicles at wholesale prices. We pay top $$$$ for your used vehicle! All vehicles include a CARFAX history report. Price excludes taxes and licensing. Visit us today! 421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON Call us @ 289-252-1583
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
