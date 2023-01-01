Menu
JC&DC MOTORS has a wide selection of vehicles at wholesale prices. We pay top $$$$ for your used vehicle! All vehicles include a CARFAX history report. Price excludes taxes and licensing. Visit us today! 421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON Call us @ 289-252-1583

2010 Subaru Outback

208,783 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Subaru Outback

4dr Wgn H4 Auto 2.5i Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Subaru Outback

4dr Wgn H4 Auto 2.5i Premium

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

208,783KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 4s4brhbc3a3362632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 208,783 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2010 Subaru Outback