2010 Toyota Tundra

308,023 KM

Details Description Features

$15,964

+ tax & licensing
$15,964

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2010 Toyota Tundra

2010 Toyota Tundra

SR5 5.7L V8 ONE OWNER!

2010 Toyota Tundra

SR5 5.7L V8 ONE OWNER!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$15,964

+ taxes & licensing

308,023KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8354226
  Stock #: TY026B
  VIN: 5TFUY5F15AX136348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 308,023 KM

Vehicle Description

This DOUBLE CAB SR5 is a ONE OWNER that was DEALER SERVICD up to 243,000 kms! Super clean. Fully CERTIFIED. Features: SOFT TRI-FOLD COVER, BED LINER, 18 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS, BLUETOOTH, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR WITH COMPASS, 5.7L V8, 4WD, HITCH AND WIRE, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE. Black exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

