$15,964+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
2010 Toyota Tundra
SR5 5.7L V8 ONE OWNER!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$15,964
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8354226
- Stock #: TY026B
- VIN: 5TFUY5F15AX136348
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 308,023 KM
Vehicle Description
This DOUBLE CAB SR5 is a ONE OWNER that was DEALER SERVICD up to 243,000 kms! Super clean. Fully CERTIFIED. Features: SOFT TRI-FOLD COVER, BED LINER, 18 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS, BLUETOOTH, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR WITH COMPASS, 5.7L V8, 4WD, HITCH AND WIRE, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE. Black exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.