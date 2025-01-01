$3,500+ taxes & licensing
2010 Toyota Yaris
LE
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Sold As Is
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 278,227 KM
Vehicle Description
The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Selling Dealer: Stewart Auto Hub Inc
Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee
Vehicle Features
True North Auto Brokers
(289) 252-1583