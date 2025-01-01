Menu
Quality Used Cars – Drive Home a Great Deal Today!

Looking for a dependable, affordable pre-owned vehicle? Our selection of high-quality used cars offers the perfect balance of value and reliability. Whether you need a fuel-efficient commuter, a spacious family ride, or a rugged truck, we have options to fit your needs and budget.

✅ AS IS
✅ Competitive pricing 
✅ Trusted brands & models

Don't miss out on these great deals!

Want more details on this specific vehicle?
Give us a call 905-269-5995

The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold "as-is" and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Selling Dealer: Stewart Auto Hub Inc

Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee

2010 Toyota Yaris

278,227 KM

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Toyota Yaris

LE

12777779

2010 Toyota Yaris

LE

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
278,227KM
As Is Condition
VIN JTDKT4K37A5314344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 278,227 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Seating

Cloth Seats

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
2010 Toyota Yaris