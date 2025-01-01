$6,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Volkswagen New Beetle
2dr Man Comfortline
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 143,667 KM
Vehicle Description
Drive in style with this 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle Comfortline Coupe! With its iconic design and fun-to-drive manual transmission, this compact car is perfect for those who appreciate a mix of nostalgia and modern convenience.
✅ Key Features:
✔ Engine: 2.5L 5-Cylinder – Smooth & Reliable
✔ Transmission: Manual – Engaging Driving Experience
✔ Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
✔ Interior: Comfortable & Stylish with Heated Front Seats
✔ Technology: Premium Audio, AUX Input, CD Player
✔ Safety: ABS, Traction Control, Front & Side Airbags
✔ Sunroof: Top Opening Option for a Fun, Open-Air Experience
This New Beetle Comfortline is a great choice for anyone looking for a unique, stylish, and enjoyable ride.
💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee.
Vehicle Features
