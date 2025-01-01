Menu
Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
143,667KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWRW2AL1AM000109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,667 KM

Vehicle Description

Drive in style with this 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle Comfortline Coupe! With its iconic design and fun-to-drive manual transmission, this compact car is perfect for those who appreciate a mix of nostalgia and modern convenience.

✅ Key Features:
✔ Engine: 2.5L 5-Cylinder – Smooth & Reliable
✔ Transmission: Manual – Engaging Driving Experience
✔ Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
✔ Interior: Comfortable & Stylish with Heated Front Seats
✔ Technology: Premium Audio, AUX Input, CD Player
✔ Safety: ABS, Traction Control, Front & Side Airbags
✔ Sunroof: Top Opening Option for a Fun, Open-Air Experience

This New Beetle Comfortline is a great choice for anyone looking for a unique, stylish, and enjoyable ride.

💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Emergency Trunk Release
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Convertible Soft Top
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2010 Volkswagen New Beetle