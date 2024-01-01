$9,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Volvo XC60

Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
195,043KM
Good Condition
VIN yv4992dz1a2939760
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 195,043 KM
Vehicle Description
LEATHER / AIR CONDITIONING / ALLOY WHEELS / ALL-WHEEL DRIVE
Confirm all features and options that are not safety related with salesperson. All prices exclude tax and licensing fees.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection


Email True North Auto Brokers








2010 Volvo XC60