LEATHER / AIR CONDITIONING / ALLOY WHEELS / ALL-WHEEL DRIVE

Confirm all features and options that are not safety related with salesperson. All prices exclude tax and licensing fees.

2010 Volvo XC60

195,043 KM

Details

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
195,043KM
Good Condition
VIN yv4992dz1a2939760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,043 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER / AIR CONDITIONING / ALLOY WHEELS / ALL-WHEEL DRIVE

Confirm all features and options that are not safety related with salesperson. All prices exclude tax and licensing fees.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

