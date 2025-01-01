$7,499+ tax & licensing
2010 Volvo XC60
AWD 5dr 3.0L T6
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$7,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 195,043 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Volvo XC60 AWD 4dr | Safe, Stylish, and Comfortable | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers
The 2010 Volvo XC60 AWD 4dr is the perfect blend of luxury, safety, and versatility. With its elegant design, spacious interior, and Volvo’s renowned safety features, the XC60 is an ideal choice for anyone looking for a stylish, comfortable, and secure SUV.
✅ Key Features:
Engine: 3.2L 6-Cylinder – Delivers a smooth, powerful ride with strong acceleration and confident performance on both city roads and highways.
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic – Provides smooth and responsive shifting for an enhanced driving experience.
Drivetrain: AWD – Volvo’s all-wheel-drive system ensures optimal traction and stability, making it ideal for a variety of weather conditions and light off-road capabilities.
Cab: 4-Door SUV – Spacious interior with premium materials, offering room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for both family drives and weekend getaways.
Technology: 7-inch Touchscreen, Bluetooth, USB Port, and Satellite Radio for seamless connectivity and entertainment on the go.
Safety Features: Volvo’s legendary safety features including ABS, Traction Control, Multiple Airbags, Stability Control, and Collision Warning System for added peace of mind on every journey.
Fuel Efficiency: Solid MPG for an AWD luxury SUV, offering a good mix of performance and efficiency for daily commutes and longer trips.
Comfort: Leather Upholstery, Heated Front Seats, Dual-Zone Climate Control, and Power Adjustable Seats for a luxurious and comfortable ride.
The 2010 Volvo XC60 is a perfect choice for those who value safety, comfort, and style in a compact luxury SUV. Whether you're commuting in the city or taking a road trip, the XC60 offers an exceptional driving experience with Volvo’s renowned commitment to safety and comfort.
💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee
JCDC MOTORS
True North Auto Brokers
