2010 Volvo XC60 AWD 4dr | Safe, Stylish, and Comfortable | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers

The 2010 Volvo XC60 AWD 4dr is the perfect blend of luxury, safety, and versatility. With its elegant design, spacious interior, and Volvo's renowned safety features, the XC60 is an ideal choice for anyone looking for a stylish, comfortable, and secure SUV.

✅ Key Features:

Engine: 3.2L 6-Cylinder – Delivers a smooth, powerful ride with strong acceleration and confident performance on both city roads and highways.

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic – Provides smooth and responsive shifting for an enhanced driving experience.

Drivetrain: AWD – Volvo's all-wheel-drive system ensures optimal traction and stability, making it ideal for a variety of weather conditions and light off-road capabilities.

Cab: 4-Door SUV – Spacious interior with premium materials, offering room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for both family drives and weekend getaways.

Technology: 7-inch Touchscreen, Bluetooth, USB Port, and Satellite Radio for seamless connectivity and entertainment on the go.

Safety Features: Volvo's legendary safety features including ABS, Traction Control, Multiple Airbags, Stability Control, and Collision Warning System for added peace of mind on every journey.

Fuel Efficiency: Solid MPG for an AWD luxury SUV, offering a good mix of performance and efficiency for daily commutes and longer trips.

Comfort: Leather Upholstery, Heated Front Seats, Dual-Zone Climate Control, and Power Adjustable Seats for a luxurious and comfortable ride.

The 2010 Volvo XC60 is a perfect choice for those who value safety, comfort, and style in a compact luxury SUV. Whether youre commuting in the city or taking a road trip, the XC60 offers an exceptional driving experience with Volvo's renowned commitment to safety and comfort.

💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee

JCDC MOTORS

2010 Volvo XC60

195,043 KM

Details Description Features

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
2010 Volvo XC60

AWD 5dr 3.0L T6

12377901

2010 Volvo XC60

AWD 5dr 3.0L T6

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
195,043KM
Excellent Condition
VIN YV4992DZ1A2030760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,043 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Volvo XC60 AWD 4dr | Safe, Stylish, and Comfortable | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers

The 2010 Volvo XC60 AWD 4dr is the perfect blend of luxury, safety, and versatility. With its elegant design, spacious interior, and Volvo’s renowned safety features, the XC60 is an ideal choice for anyone looking for a stylish, comfortable, and secure SUV.

✅ Key Features:

Engine: 3.2L 6-Cylinder – Delivers a smooth, powerful ride with strong acceleration and confident performance on both city roads and highways.

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic – Provides smooth and responsive shifting for an enhanced driving experience.

Drivetrain: AWD – Volvo’s all-wheel-drive system ensures optimal traction and stability, making it ideal for a variety of weather conditions and light off-road capabilities.

Cab: 4-Door SUV – Spacious interior with premium materials, offering room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for both family drives and weekend getaways.

Technology: 7-inch Touchscreen, Bluetooth, USB Port, and Satellite Radio for seamless connectivity and entertainment on the go.

Safety Features: Volvo’s legendary safety features including ABS, Traction Control, Multiple Airbags, Stability Control, and Collision Warning System for added peace of mind on every journey.

Fuel Efficiency: Solid MPG for an AWD luxury SUV, offering a good mix of performance and efficiency for daily commutes and longer trips.

Comfort: Leather Upholstery, Heated Front Seats, Dual-Zone Climate Control, and Power Adjustable Seats for a luxurious and comfortable ride.

The 2010 Volvo XC60 is a perfect choice for those who value safety, comfort, and style in a compact luxury SUV. Whether you're commuting in the city or taking a road trip, the XC60 offers an exceptional driving experience with Volvo’s renowned commitment to safety and comfort.

💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee

JCDC MOTORS

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2010 Volvo XC60