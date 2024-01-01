Menu
<p><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>RS MODEL / PIONEER SOUND SYSTEM / AIR CONDITIONING / CRUISE CONTROL</strong></span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing fees.</span></p>

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

193,776 KM

Details

$6,699

+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LT Turbo+ w/1SB

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LT Turbo+ w/1SB

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,699

+ taxes & licensing

Used
193,776KM
Good Condition
VIN 1G1PG5S90B7173412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 193,776 KM

Vehicle Description

RS MODEL / PIONEER SOUND SYSTEM / AIR CONDITIONING / CRUISE CONTROL

 

Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing fees.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

$6,699

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2011 Chevrolet Cruze