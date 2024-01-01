Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

91,371 KM

Details Features

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

  1. 1720817055
  2. 1720817058
  3. 1720817062
  4. 1720817065
  5. 1720817068
  6. 1720817071
  7. 1720817074
  8. 1720817077
  9. 1720817080
  10. 1720817084
  11. 1720817087
  12. 1720817089
  13. 1720817093
  14. 1720817096
  15. 1720817098
  16. 1720817102
  17. 1720817106
  18. 1720817111
  19. 1720817114
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
91,371KM
Good Condition
VIN 1G1ZB5EU2BF188975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,371 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

Used 2012 GMC Yukon XL 4WD 4dr 1500 SLT w/1SD for sale in Cobourg, ON
2012 GMC Yukon XL 4WD 4dr 1500 SLT w/1SD 185,213 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Kia Soul 5DR WGN AUTO 4U for sale in Cobourg, ON
2013 Kia Soul 5DR WGN AUTO 4U 228,252 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 4dr Sahara for sale in Cobourg, ON
2010 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 4dr Sahara 208,367 KM $13,999 + tax & lic

Email True North Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Malibu