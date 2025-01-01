2011 Dodge Journey

Menu
<p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Welcome and <em>thank you</em> for considering <strong>True North Automobiles</strong>! We accept all trade-ins and offer financing at <em><strong>competitive interest rates for all credit types!</strong></em> For additional peace of mind, please ask about our extended warranty and GAP programs. Cash buyers are welcome!</span><br /><br /><span style=font-size: 12pt;><strong>Key Features:<br /></strong>Mango Tango Pearl Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, A W D Drivetrain, Power Group, 5 Passenger, AM/FM/CD Player, Power Drivers Seat. Runs and drives well. Needs TLC. We welcome all mechanical inspections! <strong><br /></strong></span><span style=font-size: 12pt;><strong><br /></strong></span><strong style=font-size: 16px;>As Is Disclosure:<br /></strong><span style=font-size: 16px;>The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span><br /><br /><span style=font-size: 12pt;><strong>Relax & Take It Easy:</strong></span><br /><span style=font-size: 12pt;>If youre not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you!<strong> </strong>Currently, all of our automobiles are advertised as <em>unfit</em>”. Certification and financing are not available on as-is units. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.</span><br /><br /><strong><span style=font-size: 12pt;>True North Automobiles</span></strong></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong><span style=font-size: 12pt;>184 King St W, Oshawa</span></strong></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong><span style=font-size: 12pt;>1-905-576-8111</span></strong></p>

2011 Dodge Journey

317,257 KM

$1,995

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Dodge Journey

R/T | AWD | V6 | Leather | Sunroof | Alloys ++

12640638

2011 Dodge Journey

R/T | AWD | V6 | Leather | Sunroof | Alloys ++

Location

JSC Auto Sales

421 King St E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M3

647-470-9092

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
317,257KM
As Is Condition
VIN 3D4PH6FG4BT539857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 317,257 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome and thank you for considering True North Automobiles! We accept all trade-ins and offer financing at competitive interest rates for all credit types! For additional peace of mind, please ask about our extended warranty and GAP programs. Cash buyers are welcome!

Key Features:
Mango Tango Pearl Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, A W D Drivetrain, Power Group, 5 Passenger, AM/FM/CD Player, Power Driver's Seat. Runs and drives well. Needs TLC. We welcome all mechanical inspections! 

As Is Disclosure:
The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold "as-is" and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Relax & Take It Easy:
If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! Currently, all of our automobiles are advertised as "unfit”. Certification and financing are not available on as-is units. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa

1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

JSC Auto Sales

JSC Auto Sales

421 King St E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M3

647-470-9092

$1,995

+ taxes & licensing>

JSC Auto Sales

647-470-9092

2011 Dodge Journey