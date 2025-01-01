$1,995+ taxes & licensing
2011 Dodge Journey
R/T | AWD | V6 | Leather | Sunroof | Alloys ++
2011 Dodge Journey
R/T | AWD | V6 | Leather | Sunroof | Alloys ++
Location
JSC Auto Sales
421 King St E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M3
647-470-9092
Sold As Is
$1,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Copper
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 317,257 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome and thank you for considering True North Automobiles! We accept all trade-ins and offer financing at competitive interest rates for all credit types! For additional peace of mind, please ask about our extended warranty and GAP programs. Cash buyers are welcome!
Key Features:
Mango Tango Pearl Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, A W D Drivetrain, Power Group, 5 Passenger, AM/FM/CD Player, Power Driver's Seat. Runs and drives well. Needs TLC. We welcome all mechanical inspections!
As Is Disclosure:
The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold "as-is" and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Relax & Take It Easy:
If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! Currently, all of our automobiles are advertised as "unfit”. Certification and financing are not available on as-is units. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa
1-905-576-8111
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From JSC Auto Sales
Email JSC Auto Sales
JSC Auto Sales
Call Dealer
647-470-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
647-470-9092