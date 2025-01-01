$3,499+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford Escape
XLT
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Sold As Is
$3,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 204,445 KM
Vehicle Description
Quality Used Cars – Drive Home a Great Deal Today!
Looking for a dependable, affordable pre-owned vehicle? Our selection of high-quality used cars offers the perfect balance of value and reliability. Whether you need a fuel-efficient commuter, a spacious family ride, or a rugged truck, we have options to fit your needs and budget.
✅ Well-maintained & road-ready
✅ Competitive pricing & financing available
✅ Trusted brands & models
Don’t miss out on these great deals!
Want more details on this specific vehicle?
Give us a call 289-252-1583
Selling Dealer: Stewart Auto Hub Inc
Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee
As-Is Vehicle Disclaimer
This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road-worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.
The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense.
It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
