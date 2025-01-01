2011 Ford Escape

Menu
<p><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast;>Q</span></strong><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>uality Used Cars – Drive Home a Great Deal Today!</span></strong></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Looking for a dependable, affordable pre-owned vehicle? Our selection of high-quality used cars offers the perfect balance of value and reliability. Whether you need a fuel-efficient commuter, a spacious family ride, or a rugged truck, we have options to fit your needs and budget.</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> Well-maintained & road-ready<br /></span><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> Competitive pricing & financing available<br /></span><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> Trusted brands & models</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Don’t miss out on these great deals!</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Want more details on this specific vehicle?<br />Give us a call 289-252-1583</span></p><p> </p><p><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Selling Dealer: Stewart Auto Hub Inc</span></strong></p><p> </p><p><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee</span></strong></p><p> </p><h3 data-start=431 data-end=481><strong data-start=435 data-end=481>As-Is Vehicle Disclaimer</strong></h3><blockquote data-start=483 data-end=895><p data-start=485 data-end=895><strong data-start=485 data-end=673>This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road-worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.</strong><br data-start=673 data-end=676 />The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense.<br data-start=805 data-end=808 />It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</p></blockquote>

2011 Ford Escape

204,445 KM

$3,499

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford Escape

XLT

12574490

2011 Ford Escape

XLT

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
204,445KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1FMCU0D71BKA94403

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 204,445 KM

As-Is Vehicle Disclaimer

This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road-worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.
The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense.
It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

2011 Ford Escape