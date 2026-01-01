$5,499+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT
2011 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT
Location
JC&DC Motors
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
289-252-1583
Certified
$5,499
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 439,222 KM
Vehicle Description
JC&DC MOTORS offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices.
Visit us today in Cobourg and NOW OPEN in Peterborough!
Want more details on this specific vehicle?
Call or Text Wes at 905-269-5995
*Sold Certified
*Extended Warranty Available
*Financing Available
*Price excludes taxes and licensing fees*
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289-252-1583