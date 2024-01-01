Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>4-WHEEL DRIVE / LOW KM / AIR CONDITIONING</strong></span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Confirm all features not related to safety with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing.</span></p>

2011 Ford Ranger

211,360 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Ford Ranger

4WD SuperCab 126" XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Ranger

4WD SuperCab 126" XLT

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

  1. 1715364888
  2. 1715364887
  3. 1715364888
  4. 1715364888
  5. 1715364888
  6. 1715364888
  7. 1715364888
  8. 1715364887
  9. 1715364887
  10. 1715364887
  11. 1715364888
  12. 1715364888
  13. 1715364888
  14. 1715364888
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
211,360KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1ftlr4fe0bpa09272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 211,360 KM

Vehicle Description

4-WHEEL DRIVE / LOW KM / AIR CONDITIONING

 

Confirm all features not related to safety with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

Used 2015 Chrysler Town & Country 4DR WGN TOURING for sale in Cobourg, ON
2015 Chrysler Town & Country 4DR WGN TOURING 200,360 KM $10,499 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Terrain AWD 4DR SLT for sale in Cobourg, ON
2017 GMC Terrain AWD 4DR SLT 154,542 KM $17,499 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Suzuki SX4 for sale in Cobourg, ON
2011 Suzuki SX4 212,140 KM $5,999 + tax & lic

Email True North Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Ranger