$10,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2011 Ford Ranger
4WD SuperCab 126" XLT
2011 Ford Ranger
4WD SuperCab 126" XLT
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
211,360KM
Used
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1ftlr4fe0bpa09272
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 211,360 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
4-WHEEL DRIVE / LOW KM / AIR CONDITIONING
Confirm all features not related to safety with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
2015 Chrysler Town & Country 4DR WGN TOURING 200,360 KM $10,499 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Terrain AWD 4DR SLT 154,542 KM $17,499 + tax & lic
2011 Suzuki SX4 212,140 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Email True North Auto Brokers
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
True North Auto Brokers
(289) 252-1583
2011 Ford Ranger