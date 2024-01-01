Menu
<p><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>KEYLESS ENTRY / 4X4 / CRUISE CONTROL / AIR CONDITIONING </strong></span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing. </span></p>

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

225,891 KM

Details

$11,499

+ tax & licensing
2011 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD CREW CAB 143.5" SLE

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD CREW CAB 143.5" SLE

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
225,891KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GTP2VE38BG401450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 225,891 KM

Vehicle Description

KEYLESS ENTRY / 4X4 / CRUISE CONTROL / AIR CONDITIONING 

 

Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2011 GMC Sierra 1500