Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>Financing available on approved credit. Confirm all features and options that are not safety related with salesperson. All prices exclude taxes and licensing fees. </span></p>

2011 Honda Civic

124,705 KM

Details Description Features

$9,399

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Honda Civic

2dr Man DX-G

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Honda Civic

2dr Man DX-G

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

  1. 1703910000
  2. 1703910000
  3. 1703910001
  4. 1703910000
  5. 1703910001
  6. 1703910001
  7. 1703910000
  8. 1703910000
  9. 1703910000
  10. 1703910000
  11. 1703910000
  12. 1703910000
  13. 1703910000
  14. 1703910000
  15. 1703910000
  16. 1703910000
  17. 1703910000
  18. 1703910000
  19. 1703910000
  20. 1703909999
  21. 1703910000
  22. 1703910000
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,399

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
124,705KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFG1A31BH000500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 124,705 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing available on approved credit. Confirm all features and options that are not safety related with salesperson. All prices exclude taxes and licensing fees. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

Used 2008 Dodge Avenger 4dr Sdn SXT FWD *Ltd Avail* for sale in Cobourg, ON
2008 Dodge Avenger 4dr Sdn SXT FWD *Ltd Avail* 231,071 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Rio LX+ for sale in Cobourg, ON
2014 Kia Rio LX+ 160,463 KM $7,499 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Sentra S for sale in Cobourg, ON
2014 Nissan Sentra S 132,757 KM SOLD

Email True North Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,399

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

Contact Seller
2011 Honda Civic