2011 Hyundai Accent

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,699 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 6 0 , 7 0 4 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10522494

10522494 VIN: KMHCN3BCXBU190131

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 260,704 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.