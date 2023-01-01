Menu
2011 Hyundai Accent

260,704 KM

Details Description Features

$4,699

+ tax & licensing
$4,699

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2011 Hyundai Accent

2011 Hyundai Accent

2011 Hyundai Accent

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,699

+ taxes & licensing

260,704KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 10522494
  VIN: KMHCN3BCXBU190131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 260,704 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance from $81.20 Bi-Weekly. 2,000.00 Down Payment. $4,699 x 24 months @ 15% APR ( estimated financing rate, cost of borrowing $585.03). Plus HST and Licensing. All Rates O.A.C
JSC AUTO SALES
Visit us today! 421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON Call us @ 289-252-1583 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

