2011 Hyundai Accent
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
260,704KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10522494
- VIN: KMHCN3BCXBU190131
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 260,704 KM
Vehicle Description
Finance from $81.20 Bi-Weekly. 2,000.00 Down Payment. $4,699 x 24 months @ 15% APR ( estimated financing rate, cost of borrowing $585.03). Plus HST and Licensing. All Rates O.A.C
JSC AUTO SALES
Visit us today! 421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON Call us @ 289-252-1583
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
