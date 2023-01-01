Menu
Financing available on approved credit. Confirm all features and options that are not safety related with salesperson. All prices exclude taxes and licensing fees. Finance from $89.97 Bi-Weekly. $1,000 Down Payment. $7,699 x 48 months @ 10% APR ( estimated financing rate). Plus HST and Licensing. All Rates O.A.C

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

218,602 KM

Details Description Features

$7,699

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4DR V6 AUTO GL

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4DR V6 AUTO GL

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,699

+ taxes & licensing

218,602KM
Used
VIN 5XYZGDAG4BG050399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 218,602 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing available on approved credit. Confirm all features and options that are not safety related with salesperson. All prices exclude taxes and licensing fees. Finance from $89.97 Bi-Weekly. $1,000 Down Payment. $7,699 x 48 months @ 10% APR ( estimated financing rate). Plus HST and Licensing. All Rates O.A.C

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

$7,699

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe