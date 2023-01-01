Menu
At Stewart Auto Hub our priority is to bring our customers high quality affordable vehicles.

Ask us about extended warranty and financing options!

421 King Street East

Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

243,934 KM

Details Description Features

$11,499

+ tax & licensing
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Limited

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Limited

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

243,934KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1j4rr5gt6bc506096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 243,934 KM

Vehicle Description

At Stewart Auto Hub our priority is to bring our customers high quality affordable vehicles.

Ask us about extended warranty and financing options!

421 King Street East

Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

