$6,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
True North Auto Brokers
(647) 470-9092
2011 Jeep Patriot
2011 Jeep Patriot
Continuously Variable Transmission
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(647) 470-9092
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
212,511KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10276329
- Stock #: 4A3E77
- VIN: 1J4NT2GB2BD224618
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 212,511 KM
Vehicle Description
Finance from $86.57 Bi-Weekly. $500 Down Payment. $6,999 x 48 months @ 10% APR ( estimated financing rate). Plus HST and Licensing. All Rates O.A.C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5