$10,499+ tax & licensing
$10,499
+ taxes & licensing
True North Auto Brokers
(289) 252-1583
2011 Kia Sorento
Location
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
167,879KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10504245
- VIN: 5XYKUDA21BG158526
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 167,879 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing available on approved credit. Confirm all features and options that are not safety related with salesperson. All prices exclude taxes and licensing fees.
Finance from $163.37 Bi-Weekly. $1000 Down Payment. $10,499 x 36 months @ 11% APR ( estimated financing rate). Plus HST and Licensing. All Rates O.A.C
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5