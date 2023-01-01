Menu
2011 Kia Sorento

167,879 KM

$10,499

+ tax & licensing
$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

Location

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

167,879KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10504245
  • VIN: 5XYKUDA21BG158526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,879 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing available on approved credit. Confirm all features and options that are not safety related with salesperson. All prices exclude taxes and licensing fees.
Finance from $163.37 Bi-Weekly. $1000 Down Payment. $10,499 x 36 months @ 11% APR ( estimated financing rate). Plus HST and Licensing. All Rates O.A.C

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

