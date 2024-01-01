Menu
<p><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>PUSH-BUTTON START / LEATHER SEATS / HEATED FRONT SEATS / ALL-WHEEL DRIVE</strong></span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing. </span></p>

2011 Kia Sorento

209,332 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2011 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr V6 Auto EX

2011 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr V6 Auto EX

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
209,332KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5xykuda24bg058677

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 209,332 KM

PUSH-BUTTON START / LEATHER SEATS / HEATED FRONT SEATS / ALL-WHEEL DRIVE

 

Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Leather Seats

CD Player

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-XXXX

(289) 252-1583

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2011 Kia Sorento