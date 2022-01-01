Menu
2011 Lexus ES 350

109,774 KM

$17,905

+ tax & licensing
$17,905

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2011 Lexus ES 350

2011 Lexus ES 350

LOW KMS!

2011 Lexus ES 350

LOW KMS!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$17,905

+ taxes & licensing

109,774KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8076160
  Stock #: W5509
  VIN: JTHBK1EG9B2419596

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W5509
  • Mileage 109,774 KM

Vehicle Description

This fully certified ES350 features: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER SEATS/TELESCOPIC STEERING WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, BLUETOOTH, AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR, ALLOY WHEELS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. White Pearl exterior and Beige interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

