2011 Lexus ES 350

$17,905 + taxes & licensing 1 0 9 , 7 7 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8076160

8076160 Stock #: W5509

W5509 VIN: JTHBK1EG9B2419596

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # W5509

Mileage 109,774 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Additional Features Dual Air Controls 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.