<p class= data-start=140 data-end=244><strong data-start=140 data-end=244>2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS | Sporty, Stylish, and Fun to Drive | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers</strong></p><p class= data-start=246 data-end=565>Turn heads and enjoy the thrill of the road in the 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS — a sleek and sporty coupe built for drivers who love bold design and responsive performance. With its aggressive styling, low-slung stance, and driver-focused cabin, the Eclipse GS offers a perfect blend of performance and everyday comfort.</p><p class= data-start=567 data-end=586>✅ <strong data-start=569 data-end=586>Key Features:</strong></p><p class= data-start=588 data-end=945><strong data-start=588 data-end=599>Engine:</strong> 2.4L 4-Cylinder MIVEC – Delivers 162 horsepower with smooth and efficient power<br data-start=679 data-end=682 /><strong data-start=682 data-end=699>Transmission:</strong> 4-Speed Automatic – Easy and responsive shifting for a confident ride<br data-start=769 data-end=772 /><strong data-start=772 data-end=787>Drivetrain:</strong> Front-Wheel Drive – Great handling and efficiency for daily driving<br data-start=855 data-end=858 /><strong data-start=858 data-end=873>Body Style:</strong> 2-Door Coupe – Sporty exterior with aerodynamic lines and bold design</p><p class= data-start=947 data-end=964><strong data-start=947 data-end=962>Technology:</strong></p><ul data-start=965 data-end=1106><li class= data-start=965 data-end=1006><p class= data-start=967 data-end=1006>Rockford Fosgate Premium Audio System</p></li><li class= data-start=1007 data-end=1045><p class= data-start=1009 data-end=1045>CD/MP3 Player with Auxiliary Input</p></li><li class= data-start=1046 data-end=1087><p class= data-start=1048 data-end=1087>Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls</p></li><li class= data-start=1088 data-end=1106><p class= data-start=1090 data-end=1106>Cruise Control</p></li></ul><p class= data-start=1108 data-end=1130><strong data-start=1108 data-end=1128>Safety Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=1131 data-end=1268><li class= data-start=1131 data-end=1165><p class= data-start=1133 data-end=1165>Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)</p></li><li class= data-start=1166 data-end=1198><p class= data-start=1168 data-end=1198>Electronic Stability Control</p></li><li class= data-start=1199 data-end=1232><p class= data-start=1201 data-end=1232>Front and Side-Impact Airbags</p></li><li class= data-start=1233 data-end=1268><p class= data-start=1235 data-end=1268>Tire Pressure Monitoring System</p></li></ul><p class= data-start=1270 data-end=1390><strong data-start=1270 data-end=1290>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> Solid MPG for a sporty coupe – ideal for fun drives and everyday use<br data-start=1359 data-end=1362 /><strong data-start=1362 data-end=1388>Comfort & Convenience:</strong></p><ul data-start=1391 data-end=1489><li class= data-start=1391 data-end=1416><p class= data-start=1393 data-end=1416>Power Windows & Locks</p></li><li class= data-start=1417 data-end=1437><p class= data-start=1419 data-end=1437>Air Conditioning</p></li><li class= data-start=1438 data-end=1455><p class= data-start=1440 data-end=1455>Keyless Entry</p></li><li class= data-start=1456 data-end=1489><p class= data-start=1458 data-end=1489>Comfortable Cloth Sport Seats</p></li></ul><p class= data-start=1491 data-end=1665>With a striking appearance and fun-to-drive personality, the 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS is a great choice for anyone looking for a budget-friendly sports coupe with attitude.</p><p> </p><p class= data-start=1667 data-end=1719>💰 <strong data-start=1670 data-end=1719>Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee.</strong></p><p class= data-start=1667 data-end=1719><strong data-start=1670 data-end=1719>JCDC MOTORS.</strong></p>

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

