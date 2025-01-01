$7,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse
GS
2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse
GS
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Silver
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 167,645 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS | Sporty, Stylish, and Fun to Drive | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers
Turn heads and enjoy the thrill of the road in the 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS — a sleek and sporty coupe built for drivers who love bold design and responsive performance. With its aggressive styling, low-slung stance, and driver-focused cabin, the Eclipse GS offers a perfect blend of performance and everyday comfort.
✅ Key Features:
Engine: 2.4L 4-Cylinder MIVEC – Delivers 162 horsepower with smooth and efficient power
Transmission: 4-Speed Automatic – Easy and responsive shifting for a confident ride
Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive – Great handling and efficiency for daily driving
Body Style: 2-Door Coupe – Sporty exterior with aerodynamic lines and bold design
Technology:
Rockford Fosgate Premium Audio System
CD/MP3 Player with Auxiliary Input
Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls
Cruise Control
Safety Features:
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)
Electronic Stability Control
Front and Side-Impact Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Fuel Efficiency: Solid MPG for a sporty coupe – ideal for fun drives and everyday use
Comfort & Convenience:
Power Windows & Locks
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Comfortable Cloth Sport Seats
With a striking appearance and fun-to-drive personality, the 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS is a great choice for anyone looking for a budget-friendly sports coupe with attitude.
💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee.
