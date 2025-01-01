$5,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse
GS
Location
JC&DC Motors
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
289-252-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
167,645KM
VIN 4A37L2EF6BE601348
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 167,645 KM
Vehicle Description
JC&DC MOTORS offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices. Visit us today in Cobourg and NOW OPEN in Peterborough!
Want more details on this specific vehicle?
Call or Text Wes at 905-269-5995
✅ Sold Certified
✅ Extended Warranty Avaialble
✅ Financing Available
*Price excludes taxes and licensing fees*
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
