2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse

JC&DC MOTORS offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices. Visit us today in Cobourg and NOW OPEN in Peterborough! line-height: 20.925px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; font-weight: bold; xml:lang=EN-US data-contrast=auto>JC&DC MOTORS</span><span class=TextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; color: windowtext; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 20.925px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; xml:lang=EN-US data-contrast=auto><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;> </span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>offers a</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;> </span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>wide assortment of high quality </span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>pre-owned</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;> vehicles at the most affordable prices.</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;> Visit us today in Cob</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>ourg and NOW OPEN in Peterborough!</span></span><span class=EOP SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 20.925px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; color: windowtext; data-ccp-props={}> </span></p></div><div class=OutlineElement Ltr SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; clear: both; cursor: text; overflow: visible; position: relative; direction: ltr; font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><p class=Paragraph SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 16px 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; background-color: transparent; Want more details on this specific vehicle? Call or Text Wes at 905-269-5995 -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 20.925px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; color: windowtext; data-ccp-props={> </span></p></div><div class=OutlineElement Ltr SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; clear: both; cursor: text; overflow: visible; position: relative; direction: ltr; font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><p class=Paragraph SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px 0px 10.6667px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; background-color: transparent; color: windowtext;><span class=TextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; ✅ Sold Certified margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 20.925px; font-family: WordVisiCarriageReturn_MSFontService, Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif;><span class=SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; white-space: pre !important;> </span><br class=SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; white-space: pre !important; /></span><span class=TextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 24.4125px; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji_EmbeddedFont, Segoe UI Emoji_MSFontService, sans-serif; ✅ Extended Warranty Avaialble user-select: text; white-space: pre !important;> </span><br class=SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; white-space: pre !important; /></span><span class=TextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 24.4125px; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji_EmbeddedFont, Segoe UI Emoji_MSFontService, sans-serif; xml:lang=EN-US data-contrast=none>✅</span><span class=TextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; ✅ Financing Available *Price excludes taxes and licensing fees* -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>s</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>*</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;> </span></span></p></div>

2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse

167,645 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse

GS

Watch This Vehicle
13126631

2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse

GS

Location

JC&DC Motors

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

289-252-1583

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
167,645KM
VIN 4A37L2EF6BE601348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 167,645 KM

Vehicle Description

JC&DC MOTORS offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices. Visit us today in Cobourg and NOW OPEN in Peterborough! 

Want more details on this specific vehicle? 
Call or Text Wes at 905-269-5995 

✅ Sold Certified  
✅ Extended Warranty Avaialble 
✅ Financing Available 

*Price excludes taxes and licensing fees* 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

JC&DC Motors

JC&DC Motors

JC&DC Motors

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

289-252-1583

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing>

JC&DC Motors

289-252-1583

2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse