<p class= data-start=225 data-end=414>Selling my 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer SE with a 5-speed manual transmission. It’s a fun, fuel-efficient, and reliable sedan that’s perfect for a daily driver.</p><p class= data-start=416 data-end=433><strong data-start=416 data-end=433>Key Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=434 data-end=762><li class= data-start=434 data-end=473><p class= data-start=436 data-end=473>2.0L 4-cylinder engine – great on gas</p></li><li class= data-start=474 data-end=535><p class= data-start=476 data-end=535>5-speed manual transmission – smooth shifting, fun to drive</p></li><li class= data-start=536 data-end=555><p class= data-start=538 data-end=555>Front-wheel drive</p></li><li class= data-start=556 data-end=613><p class= data-start=558 data-end=613> </p></li><li class= data-start=614 data-end=642><p class= data-start=616 data-end=642>Comfortable cloth interior</p></li><li class= data-start=643 data-end=678><p class= data-start=645 data-end=678>Power windows, locks, and mirrors</p></li><li class= data-start=679 data-end=706><p class= data-start=681 data-end=706>Cold A/C and working heat</p></li><li class= data-start=707 data-end=748><p class= data-start=709 data-end=748>Bluetooth and AUX input for music/phone</p></li><li class= data-start=749 data-end=762><p class= data-start=751 data-end=762> </p></li></ul><p class= data-start=764 data-end=929> Great handling, easy to maintain, and super reliable.</p><p> </p><p class= data-start=931 data-end=1030>Perfect for commuters, students, or anyone who wants a sharp-looking car that won’t break the bank.</p><p class= data-start=931 data-end=1030> </p><p class= data-start=931 data-end=1030>Mallory Auto </p>

2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

135,589 KM

$7,199

+ tax & licensing
2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE

12394110

2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,199

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,589KM
Good Condition
VIN JA32U2FUXBU600649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,589 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Equalizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-XXXX

(289) 252-1583

$7,199

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2011 Mitsubishi Lancer