$7,199+ tax & licensing
2011 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,589 KM
Vehicle Description
Selling my 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer SE with a 5-speed manual transmission. It’s a fun, fuel-efficient, and reliable sedan that’s perfect for a daily driver.
Key Features:
2.0L 4-cylinder engine – great on gas
5-speed manual transmission – smooth shifting, fun to drive
Front-wheel drive
Comfortable cloth interior
Power windows, locks, and mirrors
Cold A/C and working heat
Bluetooth and AUX input for music/phone
Great handling, easy to maintain, and super reliable.
Perfect for commuters, students, or anyone who wants a sharp-looking car that won’t break the bank.
Vehicle Features
