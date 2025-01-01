$10,999+ taxes & licensing
2011 RAM 1500
4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" ST
2011 RAM 1500
4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" ST
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 202,216 KM
Vehicle Description
Quality Used Cars – Drive Home a Great Deal Today!
Looking for a dependable, affordable pre-owned vehicle? Our selection of high-quality used cars offers the perfect balance of value and reliability. Whether you need a fuel-efficient commuter, a spacious family ride, or a rugged truck, we have options to fit your needs and budget.
✅ Well-maintained & road-ready
✅ Competitive pricing & financing available
✅ Trusted brands & models
Don’t miss out on these great deals!
Want more details on this specific vehicle?
Give us a call 289-252-1583
Selling Dealer: JC&DC Motors
Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
Email True North Auto Brokers
True North Auto Brokers
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
(289) 252-1583