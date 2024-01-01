Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and versatile used car that can handle anything the Canadian roads throw your way? Look no further than this 2011 Subaru Impreza Sport, proudly offered by JSC Auto Sales. This white sedan boasts a spacious and comfortable gray interior, perfect for both daily commutes and weekend adventures. Under the hood, youll find a robust 2.5L I4 engine paired with an automatic transmission and Subarus renowned all-wheel drive system, ensuring confident handling in any weather condition. This Impreza Sport has been well-maintained with 214,409km on the odometer.</p><p>This Impreza Sport comes loaded with features to make every drive enjoyable and safe. Experience the thrill of driving with features like:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road with confidence, thanks to Subarus legendary symmetrical all-wheel drive system.</li><li><strong>Sport Trim:</strong> Enjoy a sporty driving experience with enhanced performance and stylish accents.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Access your vehicle with ease and convenience using the keyless entry system.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay comfortable and safe even in the coldest weather with heated side mirrors.</li><li><strong>Traction Control:</strong> Maintain control on slippery surfaces with the help of the traction control system.</li></ul><p>This 2011 Subaru Impreza Sport is ready for its next adventure. Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a dependable and capable used car. Visit JSC Auto Sales today to learn more.</p><p> </p>

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

VIN JF1GE6B63BH516643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 214,409 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

