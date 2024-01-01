$7,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Subaru Impreza
2011 Subaru Impreza
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile used car that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2011 Subaru Impreza, available now at True North Auto Brokers! This sleek blue sedan is ready to take you wherever you need to go, with its powerful 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and impressive all-wheel drive system. With just 99,100km on the odometer, this Impreza is just getting broken in and is sure to provide years of dependable driving.
Step inside and you'll find a comfortable black interior featuring a full suite of modern amenities. From heated mirrors and keyless entry to power windows and a tilt steering wheel, this Impreza is loaded with features that make every drive more enjoyable. Whether you're tackling the daily commute or heading out for a weekend adventure, this Impreza is the perfect vehicle to get you there in comfort and style.
Here are 5 features that make this Subaru Impreza a standout choice:
- All-Wheel Drive: Enjoy peace of mind and superior traction in any weather condition.
- Automatic Headlights: Stay safe and see clearly with automatic headlights that adjust to changing light conditions.
- Heated Mirrors: No more scraping ice off your mirrors on cold mornings!
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your car with the push of a button for effortless convenience.
- Security System: Drive with confidence knowing your car is protected by a comprehensive security system.
Visit True North Auto Brokers today to see this impressive Subaru Impreza in person!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
Email True North Auto Brokers
True North Auto Brokers
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(289) 252-1583