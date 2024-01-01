$7,299+ tax & licensing
2011 Subaru Legacy
4dr Sdn H4 Auto 2.5i Prem
2011 Subaru Legacy
4dr Sdn H4 Auto 2.5i Prem
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$7,299
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 234,386 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and practical sedan with a touch of adventure? Look no further than this 2011 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium, proudly offered by True North Auto Brokers. This sleek black sedan boasts a spacious interior with black leather seats, perfect for comfortable commutes and weekend getaways. Under the hood, the 4-cylinder engine delivers responsive performance and impressive fuel efficiency. The Legacy's legendary Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system provides exceptional traction and control in all weather conditions, ensuring you can confidently navigate any road.
With a spacious cabin and a well-equipped interior, this Subaru Legacy offers convenience and comfort for everyone. Enjoy features like automatic headlights, cruise control, and power windows for effortless driving. Stay safe and connected with the included security system, keyless entry, and CD player. With 234,386 km on the odometer, this Legacy is ready to tackle your next adventure, offering a blend of dependability and value.
Here are 5 of the Subaru Legacy's most sizzling features:
- Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road with confidence thanks to Subaru's renowned all-wheel drive system.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for families and adventurers.
- Fuel Efficiency: Save money at the pump with the Legacy's efficient 4-cylinder engine.
- Safety Features: Travel with peace of mind knowing you have the protection of airbags, anti-lock brakes, and a security system.
- Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry for effortless access to your Subaru.
This 2011 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium is waiting for you at True North Auto Brokers. Contact us today for a test drive and experience the reliability and versatility this Legacy offers.
***Complimentary FULL tank of gas and 6 month basic Power train warranty**
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
Email True North Auto Brokers
True North Auto Brokers
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(289) 252-1583