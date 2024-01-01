Menu
Looking for a reliable and practical sedan with a touch of adventure? Look no further than this 2011 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium, proudly offered by True North Auto Brokers. This sleek black sedan boasts a spacious interior with black leather seats, perfect for comfortable commutes and weekend getaways. Under the hood, the 4-cylinder engine delivers responsive performance and impressive fuel efficiency. The Legacys legendary Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system provides exceptional traction and control in all weather conditions, ensuring you can confidently navigate any road. Enjoy features like automatic headlights, cruise control, and power windows for effortless driving. Stay safe and connected with the included security system, keyless entry, and CD player. With 234,386 km on the odometer, this Legacy is ready to tackle your next adventure, offering a blend of dependability and value. Here are 5 of the Subaru Legacys most sizzling features: Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road with confidence thanks to Subarus renowned all-wheel drive system. Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for families and adventurers. Fuel Efficiency: Save money at the pump with the Legacys efficient 4-cylinder engine. Safety Features: Travel with peace of mind knowing you have the protection of airbags, anti-lock brakes, and a security system. Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry for effortless access to your Subaru. This 2011 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium is waiting for you at True North Auto Brokers. Contact us today for a test drive and experience the reliability and versatility this Legacy offers.

***Complimentary FULL tank of gas and 6 month basic Power train warranty**

234,386 KM

$7,299

+ tax & licensing
Watch This Vehicle
Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
234,386KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S3BMGB60B3210235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 234,386 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and practical sedan with a touch of adventure? Look no further than this 2011 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium, proudly offered by True North Auto Brokers. This sleek black sedan boasts a spacious interior with black leather seats, perfect for comfortable commutes and weekend getaways. Under the hood, the 4-cylinder engine delivers responsive performance and impressive fuel efficiency. The Legacy's legendary Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system provides exceptional traction and control in all weather conditions, ensuring you can confidently navigate any road.

With a spacious cabin and a well-equipped interior, this Subaru Legacy offers convenience and comfort for everyone. Enjoy features like automatic headlights, cruise control, and power windows for effortless driving. Stay safe and connected with the included security system, keyless entry, and CD player. With 234,386 km on the odometer, this Legacy is ready to tackle your next adventure, offering a blend of dependability and value.

Here are 5 of the Subaru Legacy's most sizzling features:

  • Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road with confidence thanks to Subaru's renowned all-wheel drive system.
  • Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for families and adventurers.
  • Fuel Efficiency: Save money at the pump with the Legacy's efficient 4-cylinder engine.
  • Safety Features: Travel with peace of mind knowing you have the protection of airbags, anti-lock brakes, and a security system.
  • Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry for effortless access to your Subaru.

This 2011 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium is waiting for you at True North Auto Brokers. Contact us today for a test drive and experience the reliability and versatility this Legacy offers.

 

***Complimentary FULL tank of gas and 6 month basic Power train warranty**

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

