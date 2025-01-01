$6,799+ tax & licensing
2011 Subaru Legacy
4dr Sdn H4 Auto 2.5i Prem AWP/Pwr Moon
2011 Subaru Legacy
4dr Sdn H4 Auto 2.5i Prem AWP/Pwr Moon
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$6,799
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,942 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2011 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium is a versatile and reliable sedan, perfect for those who value performance, safety, and all-weather capability. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and paired with a smooth 4-speed automatic transmission, the Legacy delivers a confident driving experience with excellent fuel efficiency. With Subaru's renowned All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system, you'll enjoy enhanced traction and control, making it an ideal choice for both city driving and weekend adventures.
Key Features:
- 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine: A great balance of power and fuel efficiency for daily driving.
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD): Subaru's signature AWD provides exceptional handling in various weather conditions.
- Power Moonroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy a fresh breeze with the touch of a button.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Hands-free calling and wireless music streaming for a more convenient drive.
- Premium Audio System: Enjoy high-quality sound with the system that’s designed to elevate your driving experience.
- Air Conditioning: Stay comfortable no matter the temperature outside.
- Spacious Interior: With ample room for passengers and luggage, the Legacy is perfect for long trips.
***Price excludes taxes and licensing fees***
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
Email True North Auto Brokers
True North Auto Brokers
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(289) 252-1583