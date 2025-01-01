Menu
<p data-start=89 data-end=581>The 2011 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium is a versatile and reliable sedan, perfect for those who value performance, safety, and all-weather capability. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and paired with a smooth 4-speed automatic transmission, the Legacy delivers a confident driving experience with excellent fuel efficiency. With Subarus renowned All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system, youll enjoy enhanced traction and control, making it an ideal choice for both city driving and weekend adventures.</p><p data-start=583 data-end=600><strong data-start=583 data-end=600>Key Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=601 data-end=1313><li data-start=601 data-end=694><strong data-start=603 data-end=629>2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine</strong>: A great balance of power and fuel efficiency for daily driving.</li><li data-start=695 data-end=807><strong data-start=697 data-end=722>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</strong>: Subarus signature AWD provides exceptional handling in various weather conditions.</li><li data-start=808 data-end=902><strong data-start=810 data-end=828>Power Moonroof</strong>: Let the sunshine in and enjoy a fresh breeze with the touch of a button.</li><li data-start=903 data-end=1009><strong data-start=905 data-end=931>Bluetooth Connectivity</strong>: Hands-free calling and wireless music streaming for a more convenient drive.</li><li data-start=1010 data-end=1130 data-is-only-node=><strong data-start=1012 data-end=1036>Premium Audio System</strong>: Enjoy high-quality sound with the system that’s designed to elevate your driving experience.</li><li data-start=1131 data-end=1206><strong data-start=1133 data-end=1153>Air Conditioning</strong>: Stay comfortable no matter the temperature outside.</li><li data-start=1207 data-end=1313><strong data-start=1209 data-end=1230>Spacious Interior</strong>: With ample room for passengers and luggage, the Legacy is perfect for long trips.</li></ul><p><strong><span style=font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;>***Price excludes taxes and licensing fees***</span></strong></p><p> </p>

2011 Subaru Legacy

130,942 KM

12251419

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

130,942KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S3BMBG63B3239532

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,942 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

