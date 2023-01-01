$6,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Suzuki Kizashi
SE
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
197,776KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10605366
- VIN: js2re9a3xb6110761
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 197,776 KM
Vehicle Description
JC&DC MOTORS has a wide selection of vehicles at wholesale prices.
We pay top $$$$ for your used vehicle!
All vehicles include a CARFAX history report. Price excludes taxes and licensing.
Visit us today! 421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON Call us @ 289-252-1583
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
