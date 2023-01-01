Menu
2011 Suzuki Kizashi

197,776 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2011 Suzuki Kizashi

2011 Suzuki Kizashi

SE

2011 Suzuki Kizashi

SE

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

197,776KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10605366
  • VIN: js2re9a3xb6110761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 197,776 KM

Vehicle Description

JC&DC MOTORS has a wide selection of vehicles at wholesale prices.

We pay top $$$$ for your used vehicle!

All vehicles include a CARFAX history report. Price excludes taxes and licensing.

Visit us today! 421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON Call us @ 289-252-1583

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

