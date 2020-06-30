Menu
2011 Toyota Tundra

168,967 KM

Details Description Features

$21,893

+ tax & licensing
$21,893

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2011 Toyota Tundra

2011 Toyota Tundra

SR5 4.6L V8 TRD OFF ROAD!

2011 Toyota Tundra

SR5 4.6L V8 TRD OFF ROAD!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  • Listing ID: 5347595
  • Stock #: W5059B
  • VIN: 5TFUM5F16BX019567

$21,893

+ taxes & licensing

168,967KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,967 KM

Vehicle Description

DEALER SERVICED FROM DAY ONE this DOUBLE CAB TRD OFF ROAD is in great shape! HARD TRI-FOLD COVER, SIDE STEP BARS, BED LINER, BED EXTENDER, 18 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, BLUETOOTH, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE! Pyrite exterior and Tan interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

