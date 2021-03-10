2011 Toyota Venza

$14,839 + taxes & licensing 1 4 8 , 7 1 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6786353

6786353 Stock #: TX140A

TX140A VIN: 4T3BK3BB4BU056282

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 148,712 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Seating Heated Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Compass Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Additional Features AWD Dual Air Controls 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.