2011 Toyota Venza

148,712 KM

$14,839

+ tax & licensing
$14,839

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2011 Toyota Venza

2011 Toyota Venza

V6 AWD TOURING-LEATHER+SUNROOF!

2011 Toyota Venza

V6 AWD TOURING-LEATHER+SUNROOF!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$14,839

+ taxes & licensing

148,712KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6786353
  Stock #: TX140A
  VIN: 4T3BK3BB4BU056282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 148,712 KM

Vehicle Description

This V6 AWD TOURING PKG features: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, DUAL POWER SEATS, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER HATCH, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUTO LEVELING HID HEADLAMPS, AUTO HIGH BEAMS, FOG LIGHTS, 20 INCH ALLOYS AND MORE! Beautiful Blizzard Pearl exterior and Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Sunroof
AWD
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

