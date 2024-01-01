Menu
Ready for an adventure? Look no further than this 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4WD (4motion) from TJSC Auto Sales! This sleek black SUV boasts a powerful 2L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, ensuring a smooth and confident ride in any weather. The black interior is stylish and comfortable, featuring bucket seats and a long list of convenient features. This Tiguan has been well-maintained and is ready to tackle your daily commute or your next weekend getaway. With its 162,623km on the odometer, its a reliable and dependable vehicle thats ready for many more adventures.

This Tiguan Highline is packed with features that enhance both comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, power mirrors, and a tilt steering wheel. Stay warm and cozy with heated mirrors and enjoy the peace of mind that comes with a security system and side airbags. This vehicle also boasts a CD player, cruise control, and fog lights for added functionality.

Get ready to experience the versatility and comfort of this 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4WD (4motion). Visit JSC Auto Sales Inc today to take it for a test drive and see for yourself what this amazing SUV has to offer.

Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

162,623 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 4WD (4motion)

11971629

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 4WD (4motion)

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
162,623KM
VIN WVGBV7AX2BW530027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,623 KM

Vehicle Description

Ready for an adventure? Look no further than this 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4WD (4motion) from TJSC Auto Sales! This sleek black SUV boasts a powerful 2L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, ensuring a smooth and confident ride in any weather. The black interior is stylish and comfortable, featuring bucket seats and a long list of convenient features. This Tiguan has been well-maintained and is ready to tackle your daily commute or your next weekend getaway. With its 162,623km on the odometer, it's a reliable and dependable vehicle that's ready for many more adventures.

This Tiguan Highline is packed with features that enhance both comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, power mirrors, and a tilt steering wheel. Stay warm and cozy with heated mirrors and enjoy the peace of mind that comes with a security system and side airbags. This vehicle also boasts a CD player, cruise control, and fog lights for added functionality.

Get ready to experience the versatility and comfort of this 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4WD (4motion). Visit JSC Auto Sales Inc today to take it for a test drive and see for yourself what this amazing SUV has to offer.

Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan