2011 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline 4WD (4motion)
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 162,623 KM
Vehicle Description
Ready for an adventure? Look no further than this 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4WD (4motion) from TJSC Auto Sales! This sleek black SUV boasts a powerful 2L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, ensuring a smooth and confident ride in any weather. The black interior is stylish and comfortable, featuring bucket seats and a long list of convenient features. This Tiguan has been well-maintained and is ready to tackle your daily commute or your next weekend getaway. With its 162,623km on the odometer, it's a reliable and dependable vehicle that's ready for many more adventures.
This Tiguan Highline is packed with features that enhance both comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, power mirrors, and a tilt steering wheel. Stay warm and cozy with heated mirrors and enjoy the peace of mind that comes with a security system and side airbags. This vehicle also boasts a CD player, cruise control, and fog lights for added functionality.
Get ready to experience the versatility and comfort of this 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4WD (4motion). Visit JSC Auto Sales Inc today to take it for a test drive and see for yourself what this amazing SUV has to offer.
Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees
