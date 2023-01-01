Menu
2012 Chevrolet Malibu

156,369 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2012 Chevrolet Malibu

2012 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn

2012 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

156,369KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10431024
  • VIN: 1G1ZD5EU9CF143642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,369 KM

Vehicle Description

JC&DC MOTORS has a wide selection of vehicles at wholesale prices.
We pay top $$$$ for your used vehicle!
All vehicles include a CARFAX history report. Price excludes taxes and licensing.
Visit us today! 421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON Call us @ 289-252-1583

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

