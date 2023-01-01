Menu
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

200,935 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

200,935KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10658478
  • VIN: 1gcrkreaxcz331949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 200,935 KM

Vehicle Description

$$$YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE$$$
STEWART AUTO HUB has a wide selection of vehicles at wholesale prices. Our "as is" selection saves you more!
All vehicles include a CARFAX history report. Price excludes taxes
Visit us today! 421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON Call us @ 289-252-1583

Since the vehicle is being sold without a safety certificate OMVIC obligates us to make the following statements This vehicle is being sold As is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being road worth condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

